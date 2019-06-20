Church Shooting Thwarted By Parishioners – Police

An imminent shooting at a Florida church was foiled by vigilant parishioners who wrestled a loaded firearm away from a woman intent on inflicting harm, police say.

Ilena Munizpou, 33, reportedly arrived during a service at Redeemed by God Church in Orlando and told witnesses inside she wanted to “record something that was going to happen.”

Munizpou returned to her vehicle and donned a veil when she was confronted by churchgoers who physically engaged her and managed to wrestle away a loaded 9mm handgun after she told them “there was someone inside the church she wanted to kill,” according to a police report.

During the struggle, Munizpou claimed there was another person on the way who intended to “do more shooting.”

Munizpou also claimed she was a police officer when a responding deputy attempted to arrest her.

She was transported to a local hospital after alleging she had been injured during her apprehension, and continued to attack officers as they worked to restrain her in a hospital bed.

“While placing [her] into the bed, she grabbed a hold of my keys on my gun belt, breaking them from my belt. I attempted numerous times to break her grip free from enclosing the keys in her right hand,” an officer wrote in a report. “While trying to gain control of her, [she] kicked me in the head.”

Munizpou has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, resisting without violence, and battery.

Also this week, mass at a church in Riverside, California, was thrown into chaos when a man rushed in and threatened to “shoot everyone,” according to CBS Los Angeles. He was later arrested and found to not be in possession of a firearm.

And in Caledonia, Missouri, a 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing a round towards a Baptist church after driving recklessly in the parking lot and being confronted by the pastor.



