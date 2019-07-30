City Council Scraps Christmas Concert Because Muslims, Sikhs “May Not Feel Included”

A city council in Australia has voted to scrap funding for an annual Christmas event over supposed concern that not all religions in the community are included, while simultaneously protecting the budget for the annual staff Christmas party.

Mitcham Council in Adelaide has opted to end ‘Carols By the Creek,’ which has been held for nearly twenty-five years.

“People of Muslim faith, and Sikh faith, and the multitude of other faiths we have in our community may not feel included,” Counselor Darren Kruse told local media.

The decision drew backlash from the community, as well as some in Australian media.



Chris Kenny on Scrapping the Christmas concert aims to save $45,000, but the Mitcham Council has still budgeted $12,000 for its staff Christmas party. They might not like carols but they won’t scrap their own prawns and bubbly…what a disgrace#auspol pic.twitter.com/oLS6RJK3Wp — 🎀кєℓℓιє 🎀🇦🇺 (@kelliekelly23) July 28, 2019

“What weak, self-loathing rot. People talk about the culture wars – this is cultural shame, cultural humiliation, cultural embarrassment, it’s even cultural vandalism,” said Sky News’ Chris Kenny. “There’s no shame in continuing your culture, enjoying it, adding to it, and celebrating it.”

“This episode just exposes the intellectual, moral, social, and cultural weakness of the virtue signalers and the green-left poseurs.”

Kenny went on to point out that councilors open every meeting with an acknowledgement that the land upon which they meet is the “traditional land” of the indigenous Kaurna people, whose “spiritual relationship with their country” is respected by local officials.

“So, indigenous spiritual beliefs are deferred to at every council meeting, but it seeks to remove funding from a function tied to Christian beliefs?” Kenny said. “You’re either in to these spiritual beliefs, or you’re not.”

Additionally, while councilors aimed to save $45,000 in canceling Carols By the Creek, they ensured that $12,000 was still budgeted for the staff Christmas party.

“They might not like carols, but they won’t scrap their own prawns and bubbly,” Kenny said.

Outrage from constituents has prompted the council to call a special meeting to revisit their decision.



