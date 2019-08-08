City Council Tells Planned Parenthood to “Find Another City”

City officials have unanimously endorsed a statement declaring Springdale, Arkansas, a “pro-life city” in response to Planned Parenthood, which is considering opening an office there, according to local media.

Council members did not deliberate long before casting their votes, and faced little pushback from constituents at a committee meeting, despite Mayor Doug Sprouse inviting public comment multiple times, Arkansas Online reports.

The measure was put forward by councilman Colby Fuller, who says he hopes it will send a clear message to Planned Parenthood, “respectfully asking the abortion provider to find another city.”

“There’s no way we’re going to ban abortion,” Fuller explained. “We want to say the government of Springdale supports life from creation to conception to the end stages of life.”

Fuller has clarified that the measure would not make abortion illegal, but instead simply establish the city’s official position on the matter.

“The federal government has already made that decision,” he said. “We are not trying to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Fellow council member Kathy Jaycox added that, while she is wary to not infringe on private property rights, “I do support pro-life.”

Planned Parenthood recently closed operations at a nearby Fayetteville location, and has been searching for replacement since, with Springdale named as one possibility.

City councilors will vote on whether to officially pass the measure on August 13th.



Dan Lyman