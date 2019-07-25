City Removes Memorial to Fallen Officers After Complaints Over Word “Lord”

A memorial to slain police officers which bore references to the “Lord” was first edited and then completely removed by city officials in South Carolina after complaints.

Residents of Tega Cay, SC, were allegedly ‘divided’ over a new monument erected in front of a police station due to the fact that the “Police Officer’s Prayer,” which contains the word “Lord” three times, was etched into it.

Officials first ‘washed’ all references to the “Lord” from the inscription before announcing that the stone memorial, which had been donated by a local Women’s Club, would be removed altogether.

“These people — they put their lives on the line every day for the safety of the community and that’s what we hope people get out of it,” said City Manager Charlie Funderburk.

“I’m a little surprised, but as the complaints came in the end result was pretty clear,” he explained. “There was never any intent to hold one religion in higher regard to another, or one person in higher regard than another. It was a donation from a civic group.”

Tega Cay City Council posted a statement about the decision on Facebook, which has since been deleted.

“We have received many comments, both locally and nationally, in response to the monument at the Tega Cay Police Station. We attempted to find a compromise but failed as our community has further divided. In an attempt to find a resolution, we have upset parties on both sides of this issue and for that, we are truly sorry. The City of Tega Cay’s intent from the beginning of this project was to recognize our current and fallen police officers. Without their courage, strength, dedication, concern and compassion, as mentioned in the police officer’s prayer inscribed on the monument, our City would be a much different place.”

“At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours. We will continue to welcome feedback from our residents and seek further guidance from our legal team until we can find a viable solution for all concerned.”

Responses on a Twitter thread started by local reporter Amber Roberts indicate the general public is shocked and disturbed by the memorial’s removal.



Are you with the “Lord,” or against it? The word’s been removed from a fallen #memorial outside the Tega Cay #Police Department in #SC. Complaints about “#Lord,” on it caused city leaders to take it off. But now that it’s gone, complaints about the word’s removal are starting. pic.twitter.com/P9wz7iHI6E — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) July 23, 2019

“The left is totally out of control,” writes a user with the most popular response at the time of this writing. “They have cheapened and decimated so much of our society and they must be stopped. The time has come to take America back from this disastrous trend. God bless the USA!”

A new memorial is reportedly being installed which features the names of fallen officers engraved into bricks.



Anti-police rhetoric and liberal politicians’ lack of action have promoted a culture of violence against the first responders meant to protect the public.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst