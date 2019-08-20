CNN Commentator: “Greatest Terrorist Group In This Country Are White Men”

White males are the “greatest terrorist group” in the United States, according to CNN commentator and attorney Angela Rye.

Rye leveled the claim during a panel discussion with Republican campaign strategist Patrick Griffin and CNN host Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo.

“These members of Congress have decided to stand up and speak out for the Democratic caucus — Nancy Pelosi can’t even control these folks. This has nothing to do with the color of their skin, this has everything to do with the fact that they are supporting terrorist organizations in Israel,” Griffin asserted during a debate about the on-going drama swirling around Muslim members of ‘The Squad.’

“This is about the fact that these four women — particularly these two — have taken over the Democratic party, hijacked it from their own speaker.”

Rye seized upon the terms “hijacked” and “these folks” as being somehow racially-charged.

“It’s so interesting that you use that term for the only two Muslim women in Congress — the term you chose to use is ‘hijacking,'” Rye said. “The bottom line is, the greatest terrorist group in this country are white men — white men who think like you. That is the greatest terrorist threat in this country.”

“You know what’s silly? The fact that you’re on here knowing how dangerous times are right now, defending this nonsense, calling people ‘these folks.'”

Rye’s assessments closely align with those made last week on MSNBC by a former top FBI official who implied that all Trump supporters are effectively terrorists.

“This is why it’s so important to look through the lens of radicalization when you look at this president and then apply counter-radicalization techniques,” said C. Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

“He demands that loyalty, and they are loyal. So if you call Trump followers racist en masse, they simply coalesce around each other and become even more defensive and protective of the leader — just as they would in, say, a terrorist organization.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst