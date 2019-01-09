CNN Pundit: Border Crisis “Absolute Fiction” – Climate Change the Real National Emergency

President Trump’s assertion that America’s porous southern border is a national emergency is “absolute fiction,” according to CNN commentator Joe Lockhart, who says actual national emergencies include “climate change” and “gun violence.”

During a discussion on New Day regarding the President’s upcoming Oval Office address, the former Clinton White House Press Secretary expressed his indignation that Trump would use “public airwaves” to “spew more of these lies” and try to “create hysteria for his own political purposes.”

“If there is a humanitarian crisis here, [Trump] created it, he can fix it,” Lockhart said. “It is absolute fiction that there’s a national emergency here. We have national emergencies — climate change is a national emergency, gun violence is a national emergency. This is not. This is politics.”

“Tonight, one of two things is going to happen: We’re going to find out that Donald Trump is even more cynical than we ever knew and that he used yesterday’s briefing with the Vice President to build this up so he could get his seven minutes and we’ll just get more lies. Or we’re going to have a constitutional crisis where he, for no reason at all, declares a national emergency and starts violating US law.”

Lockhart also said if he were a network executive he would not air the President’s address live, but instead would edit it or demand text of the speech beforehand to determine “what’s true and what’s not.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Monday, President Trump announced that he would address the country regarding the on-going crisis at the southern border.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border,” Trump wrote. “Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.”

Infowars will be providing live broadcast coverage of the President’s address HERE.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst