CNN’s Don Lemon & Panelists Mock Trump’s ‘Boomer Rube’ Voters

CNN host Don Lemon burst into laughter as his guests ridiculed the intellect of both President Trump and his “boomer rube” supporters.

During CNN Tonight on Saturday, Lemon touched on reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to quiz NPR anchor Mary Louise Kelly by asking her to find Ukraine on a map.

“First of all, Kelly has a masters degree in European Studies from Cambridge University. Also, he (Mike Pompeo) doesn’t really say that she couldn’t identify Ukraine on a map, he insinuates it’s just a — it’s just a petty attempt to put her down, right? Is that what this is?” he asked Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

Wilson responded by deriding the intelligence of Trump and his base.

“Of course — of course. He’s just trying to demean her, and obviously it’s false,” Wilson said. “And, look, he also knows, deep In his heart, that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter “U” and the picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is a, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s part of him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump — that wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one, and y’all — y’all elitists are dumb!'”

Lemon barreled over laughing as Wilson and liberal CNN contributor Wajahat Ali took turns bashing Trump supporters.

“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!” Ali said.

“Your math and your reading!” Wilson replied.

“Yeah, your reading, you know, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte!”

“All those lines on the map!” Wilson said.

“Only them elitists know where Ukraine is!” Ali said.

After Lemon wiped the tears from his face, he said: “Oh, my God! Hold on — hold on — hold on. That was good, sorry. Rick, that was a good one — I needed that.”

This is just par for the course for the left, who think that mocking half the country is the path forward to winning a presidential election.

2016 presidential loser Hillary Clinton sure thought so!

