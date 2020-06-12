College Apologizes For Letting Police Use Campus Toilets

A world-renowned music school in Massachusetts has apologized for allowing local police to use toilets at the facility, according to reports.

Administrators at the Berklee College of Music, located in Boston, Mass., have voiced opposition to the school opening restrooms to law enforcement officers.

“Following the peaceful protest at the State House on May 31, Boston Police staged officers at various intersections throughout the city,” the Berklee Public Safety Department announced in a social media post. “One of these locations was at Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street. On Sunday, Berklee Public Safety allowed officers stationed there access to restroom facilities in the Berklee Performance Center.

“Boston Police of course have jurisdiction over the roads and other public spaces around our campus, but not inside our buildings. The decision to allow them into our facilities was ours. This was not a formal decision by the institution, but an informal one, made on the spot. Some have asked if the campus was used to house or stage activity of the Boston Police; it was not.”

School officials assert they did not intend to offend the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement by allowing law enforcement officers onto campus.

“We have heard from many of you personally and across social channels of your hurt and anger that this access was permitted, especially as the facility is not currently open for students and members of our community,” the Berklee Public Safety Department wrote. “Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.

“We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization. We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.”



