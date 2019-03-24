Collusion Delusion: Dems’ Best Mueller Meltdown Memes

To Democrats' horror, Russia hoax over and Trump won't be indicted

By Newswars.com Sunday, March 24, 2019

The Democrats are having a tough time coping with the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia findings, which have found no collusion by President Trump and recommend no charges against him or his family.

In fact, Democrat leadership is still clinging to the Russia narrative for dear life, including presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Jerry Nadler (N.J.) and Maxine Waters (Calif.).

But the memes have already started flowing following Mueller’s Friday announcement that Trump would not face any indictments, with many poking fun at Democrats’ constant parroting of talking points and fake news.

Despite no collusion found, O’Rourke is still peddling the Russia conspiracy theory at his campaign stops.

Twitter banned one user after a video of her laughing at MSNBC host Rachel Maddow crying over Mueller’s findings went viral.

