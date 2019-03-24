Collusion Delusion: Dems’ Best Mueller Meltdown Memes

The Democrats are having a tough time coping with the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia findings, which have found no collusion by President Trump and recommend no charges against him or his family.

In fact, Democrat leadership is still clinging to the Russia narrative for dear life, including presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Jerry Nadler (N.J.) and Maxine Waters (Calif.).

But the memes have already started flowing following Mueller’s Friday announcement that Trump would not face any indictments, with many poking fun at Democrats’ constant parroting of talking points and fake news.

In light of Trump’s slam dunk victory yesterday, please watch this Cavalcade of Clowns burping up the same #Democrat talking points ad nauseum. Now tell me the liberal press isn’t a stockyard of mooing, biased cattle! pic.twitter.com/RcBcx7IB9F — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 24, 2019

When you've realized you wasted two years of your life spreading fake news. pic.twitter.com/656405zT0S — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 23, 2019

Despite no collusion found, O’Rourke is still peddling the Russia conspiracy theory at his campaign stops.

The reputations of CNN, Brian Stelter, Jim Comey, John Brennan, Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff tonight. pic.twitter.com/3gFEj8vz7M — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 23, 2019

Twitter banned one user after a video of her laughing at MSNBC host Rachel Maddow crying over Mueller’s findings went viral.

Why did twitter ban the account that originally shared this video! They’re trying to stop you from seeing it pic.twitter.com/vnjzSyHd2w — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2019

Live footage of @CNN execs trying to figure out what they’re going to talk about on TV for the next two years… pic.twitter.com/1uLGdVgyPI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 23, 2019

No need for the volume when the faces tell it all. #NoCollusion #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/QjEAsxvfAu — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 23, 2019

Watching the responses of top Democrats to the #MuellerDud, we can no longer ignore the likelihood that they are puppets of Putin and have been instructed to sow discord in this country. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 24, 2019

Happy No collusion Day!!! pic.twitter.com/FcD8N3huRj — Marianne McCormick Gafford (@norcalQtee) March 23, 2019

tfw Mueller says there will no more indictments pic.twitter.com/3Al9qFTadj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 22, 2019

Here it is! Leaked copy of the Mueller Report detailing the evidence for the case to impeach Trump pic.twitter.com/M9osJijH8q — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 22, 2019

