Commie Lives Matter!

The quicker America realizes we aren’t just facing racial division and we aren’t just experiencing unrelenting disinformation and propaganda or allowing future generations to be brainwashed by useful idiot communist professors, the quicker the blinders come off.

Americans will one day realize we are sinking into the quicksand of full-blown Communism, a slow, decades-long process of psychological warfare that moves through four stages.

As former KGB propagandist Yuri Bezmenov explained back in 1984, America is entering the final stages of the process, the stage known as normalization where permanent authoritarianism has been synthesized through crisis.

The crisis we are currently experiencing engineered by the Democratic Party hopes to linger as long as possible.