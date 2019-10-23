Company to Remove Female Symbol From Menstrual Products to Appease Trans Activists

Always brand sanitary products will no longer bear symbology indicating they are designed for females in an effort to appease ‘trans women.’

Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced it will soon be removing the ‘Venus’ emblem from packaging for menstrual products after complaints from transgender activists.

“For over 35 years, Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” P&G said in a statement to NBC News. “We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

“We routinely assess our products, packaging and designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice.”

Ben Saunders, an 18-year-old trans activist, has been credited by many as being the first — and perhaps only one of a small handful — to raise the ‘issue.’

“After having contacted Always back in June about their packaging that discriminated against their transgender customers through its design that featured the female symbol, I’m thrilled to to hear back that they’ve now redesigned the packaging which will be out in December!!” Saunders tweeted, along with a screenshots of an email from Always.

The venus sign ♀️ in biology is used to represent the female sex (you know, the ONLY people who will ever need these products). It does not represent gender identity. pic.twitter.com/tSVRnsDVBM — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) October 17, 2019

Saunders’ Twitter account is now locked, but many outraged females have shared screenshots of the original tweet and email, along with the hashtag #BoycottAlways.

We’re at end times here when little Ben can snap his fingers and @ProcterGamble jump to attention. You’ve alienated your entire customer base, @Always – ie menstruating women. #boycottalways pic.twitter.com/7pSJC86ohT — Janie (@janiekirkmc) October 20, 2019

“We’re at end times here when little Ben can snap his fingers and Procter & Gamble jump to attention,” wrote one user. “You’ve alienated your entire customer base, Always – ie menstruating women.”

.@Always has the right to make a decision that alienates and marginalises biological women, just as I have the right to #boycottalways. Biologically only women menstruate, to remove the female symbol is denying biology. I will no longer purchase @ProcterGamble products. — Wendy 🇳🇿 (@Wendyjg1) October 20, 2019

“Always has the right to make a decision that alienates and marginalises biological women, just as I have the right to #boycottalways,” another user wrote. “Biologically only women menstruate, to remove the female symbol is denying biology. I will no longer purchase Procter & Gamble products.”

Always says the next wrappers will be in stores by January or February of 2020.



Alex Jones exposes the leftist liberal culture of violating children, and explains what people can do to protect them.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst