Coronavirus Patients Being Treated With Vitamin C at New York Hospitals

Patients suffering from serious cases of coronavirus are being treated with vitamin C at some New York hospitals, according to the New York Post.

The critical nutrient is being administered in massive doses to severely ill patients, along with a combination of other medicines, including hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, both of which have received increased attention recently.

“Dr. Andrew G. Weber, a pulmonologist and critical-care specialist affiliated with two Northwell Health facilities on Long Island, said his intensive-care patients with the coronavirus immediately receive 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C,” the Post reports.

The patients receive identical doses three or four more times per day, Dr. Weber explained.

“The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C,” Weber said.

“It helps a tremendous amount, but it is not highlighted because it’s not a sexy drug.”

He explained that coronavirus patients experience a significant drop in vitamin C levels if their bodies “overreact to the infection,” triggering a life-threatening condition called sepsis.

“It makes all the sense in the world to try and maintain this level of vitamin C,” Weber said.

Vitamin C is being “widely used” to treat coronavirus patients throughout the Northwell Health system, a spokesman told the Post.

Doctors in China began treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C in February and reported positive results.



