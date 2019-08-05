Cuomo Blasts NYPD Training Policies Amid ‘Water Attacks’ on Officers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is blaming NYPD policies for officers being doused in water by emboldened youths without fear of consequences or arrest, as recent viral videos have demonstrated.

Cuomo addressed a specific incident and subsequent similar attacks during an appearance on The Roundtable talk radio show.

“Walking away was one of the most disturbing and embarrassing actions I’ve seen. I don’t blame those officers, I believe they were relatively new,” Cuomo said. “I look to the training and the policies of the police department that would’ve instructed them to act that way.”

“The training has to be that you don’t turn around and get back in the car and drive away. You literally make law enforcement ineffective and impotent and that hurts everyone. You’re assaulted, you take the perpetrator into custody, that’s what you do.”

Cuomo indicated the officers’ refusal to take action against their aggressors could lead to de facto anarchy.

“If a police officer is being assaulted, the police officer has to do something. If the police officer is not willing to defend himself or herself, how are they going to defend me?” he asked.

“If that ever happened to the State Police, I would bet you my bottom dollar that you would not see State Police officers assaulted and they turn around and get back in the car.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The videos document symptoms of “lawlessness” breaking out across the city due to a less stringent approach to law enforcement, as prescribed by top officials such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to reports.

“Everybody’s outraged,” an NYPD source told the New York Post. “It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now.”



Corporate attempt to break down society cost company billions

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst