De Blasio May Fence Off Beaches to Punish City Residents

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may order fences be erected to keep people off beaches if they don’t obey his coronavirus lockdown orders.

“You want to walk along the beach or sit on the beach for a while, fine,” de Blasio said on Sunday. “No swimming, no parties, no sports, no gatherings. We’re going to give people a chance to get it right.”

“If people don’t get it right, if we start to see a lot of violation of those rules — up will come the fences closing off those beaches. No one wants that, but we’re ready to do it if that’s what it takes to keep people safe.”

Author and NYC resident Ryan Girdusky pointed out de Blasio has been an outspoken critic of President Trump’s border wall, but “he’s building one on our beaches.”

The failed Democrat presidential candidate has declared beaches will definitely not be open before Memorial Day weekend, and those who attempt to skirt his mandates will be pursued aggressively.

“Anyone tries to get in the water, they’ll be taken right out of the water,” he warned. “It’s a dangerous situation to ever go in the water if there are no lifeguards present.”

“The first half of June is the first opportunity to relax anything,” de Blasio said. “[If] we don’t see the right thing, we’ll have to be stricter.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst