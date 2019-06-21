De Blasio Orders NYPD to Avoid Arresting Students “Whenever Possible”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he has ordered police to avoid arresting students in the Big Apple “whenever possible,” especially if they are suspected of having committed “low-level offenses,” such as trespassing, vandalism, or pot smoking.

Instead, school administrators will be expected to “safely” handle potentially criminal incidents in lieu of police involvement, according to the New York Post.

“We have now changed the presence of policing in our schools,” said embattled Chancellor Richard Carranza. “Police should enforce the law — they shouldn’t enforce the law in schools as a matter of course.”

The NYC Department of Education, City Hall, and the NYPD reportedly signed off on a memorandum establishing the new polices on Wednesday.

“I have mixed feelings — my first reaction is obviously it’s great, because it reduces the school-to-prison pipeline,” a teacher at Progress High School in Brooklyn told the Post. “On the other side, I feel like it’s a way of manipulating data.”

“If you look at the infraction, the things [students] would get suspended for in the past are now being issued warning cards — and so it skews your data,” the educator explained. “If I’m a new principal and you leave it up to my judgement, am I going to be inclined to give that student a suspension and raise my numbers — or am I going to be inclined to make it a mandatory guidance conference? You now give me, an administrator, the ability of continuing to low-ball my numbers by leaving it up to me.”

The strategy closely resembles similar policies which have been identified as possible contributors to the Parkland massacre, namely the Obama administration’s “PROMISE Program,” which may have allowed Nicholas Cruz to slip through the system.

“Disturbing reports have indicated that federal guidance may have contributed to systemic failures to report Nikolas Cruz’s dangerous behaviors to local law enforcement,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018.

As Infowars reported at the time, “According to information currently available, Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz was visited by local law enforcement 39 times over the course of seven years and was also reported to the FBI at least twice, leaving many to wonder how he slipped through the cracks, evaded arrest, continued attending school, and legally purchased firearms that he would later use to kill 17 of his former classmates and teachers.”



Alex Jones presents C-SPAN video footage of testimonials on slavery reparations during a house hearing, and Burgess Owens, former Super Bowl champion and author, debunks the ‘begging’ of his fellow black Americans.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst