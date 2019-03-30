Dem Lawmakers Fly Transgender Pride Flags Outside Offices

Congressional Democrats are displaying ‘Transgender Equality’ flags outside their offices in protest of the so-called military ‘trans ban’ proposed by the Trump administration.
The National Center for Transgender Awareness announced that the flags had been delivered to every member of Congress as part of ‘Trans Visibility Week.’
“To mark this year’s Trans Visibility Week, we’ve done something UNPRECEDENTED: With the help of community members & volunteers, we delivered trans pride flags to EVERY member of the Congress, from every party, including voting members and non-voting delegates,” the group tweeted. “Our request: Fly them outside your office for Trans Visibility Week.”
Many Democrats have complied, sharing photographs to social media calling the military policy “hateful” and an act of “bigotry.”
Proud to show my support for the transgender community this #TransVisibilityWeek and vote for @RepJoeKennedy’s bipartisan resolution rejecting the hateful #TransMilitaryBan. pic.twitter.com/P0XXxMsIFO
— Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) March 28, 2019
It’s #TransVisibilityWeek & we need to make it crystal clear that there is no place for hate in our country.
I was proud to hang this flag in solidarity & even more proud to cosponsor & vote YES on @RepJoeKennedy’s bill to oppose the president’s hateful #TransMilitaryBan. pic.twitter.com/bcoqtmKU4G
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 28, 2019
As a proud member of the @LGBTEqCaucus, I will do everything I can to make sure transgender people #WontBeErased by violence, fear or prejudice. I am committed to safety and equality for all. #TransVisibilityWeek pic.twitter.com/eB9nihPsaI
— Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) March 27, 2019
Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/W6Esa16vzP
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019
2018 saw 22 deaths of transgender people due to fatal violence.
Nearly 1/3 of trans people said they were refused health care because of their gender identity.
On this day and every day, we must fight for equality and affirm: Trans rights are human rights. #TransVisibilityWeek pic.twitter.com/dhf0o3fLW2
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 29, 2019
As we recognize #TransVisibilityWeek, I’m proud to fly the Transgender Pride Flag in the halls of Congress as a symbol of my support and commitment to ensuring equality for all people across the country. You are seen. You are heard. You #WontBeErased. pic.twitter.com/lZ0UKAzRnh
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 27, 2019
It is #TransVisibilityWeek – a critical recognition of the extraordinary, daily courage and dignity of the transgender community. I am committed to fighting for justice and equality for trans individuals – in our classrooms, armed forces, health care systems, and everyday life. pic.twitter.com/cqDGbF4ySo
— Rep. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) March 27, 2019
During this #TransVisibilityWeek, I would like to give a shoutout to the many activists and advocates back in #13thDistrictStrong fighting for the rights and protections of trans and gender non-conforming folks. pic.twitter.com/HGcptNdxJg
— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 29, 2019
House Democrats passed a non-binding resolution opposing the partial ban on transgender military personnel this week. Only five House Republicans joined them.
The Supreme Court has ruled the restrictions can be implemented, however transgender troops will reportedly be allowed to serve if they do so as their biological sex, and other transgender personnel already serving will be grandfathered in.
A Smithsonian poll published in January revealed only 39% of active and retired servicepeople supported transgenders serving in the military.
