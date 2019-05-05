Democrat Al Green: Trump Will Get Reelected If We Don’t Impeach!

President Trump is sure to be reelected if Democrats don’t move to impeach him, said Rep. Al Green (D-Texas).

Green, who along with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has tried and failed to impeach Trump twice since 2017, insisted that the only way to stop Trump is through impeachment.

“I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” Green said on MSNBC Saturday, adding that Trump would claim he was “vindicated” in the Russia witch hunt if Democrats didn’t impeach.

.@RepAlGreen: “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. … We must impeach him.” pic.twitter.com/3cwG7eFIdy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2019

Green also dismissed a recent Quinnipiac poll showing 66% of American’s don’t want to Trump impeached, and claimed that the “genesis” of what he called a “constitutional crisis” stemmed from Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey — who Democrats called to be fired just weeks before.

“We must impeach this president. If we don’t, it’s not the soul of the nation that will be at risk only, it is the soul of the Congress that’s at risk,” Green added.

