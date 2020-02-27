DOJ Launches New Office to Tackle Immigration Fraud

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a new standalone office which will target U.S. immigrants who obtained their status through deception or illegal methods.

The newly-formed Denaturalization Section will target “terrorists, war criminals, sex offenders, and other fraudsters who illegally obtained naturalization,” the DOJ announced in a statement.

“Denaturalization cases require the government to show that a defendant’s naturalization was ‘illegally procured’ or ‘procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation,’” the DOJ explained, citing U.S. Code.

There is no statute of limitations on denaturalization cases.

“When a terrorist or sex offender becomes a U.S. citizen under false pretenses, it is an affront to our system—and it is especially offensive to those who fall victim to these criminals,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt.

“The Denaturalization Section will further the Department’s efforts to pursue those who unlawfully obtained citizenship status and ensure that they are held accountable for their fraudulent conduct.”

The announcement comes amid a productive week for the Trump administration in its battle to reign in the country’s dysfunctional immigration system.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the implementation of a new ‘Public Charge’ rule which will empower immigration officials to reject applications from aliens who have abused the U.S. welfare system.

And on Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled the DOJ can withhold funding from cities which implement ‘sanctuary’ policies for illegal aliens.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst