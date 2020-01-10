Dr. Drew Mulling Congressional Run Against Adam Schiff

Prominent physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky says he has given serious thought to challenging Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for his congressional seat due to the shocking deterioration of Southern California.

Pinsky asserts that despite a deep reluctance to enter the world of politics, he is “constantly morally mobilized because of the condition of what’s going on here in California.”

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” Pinsky told The Hill. “We have people literally dying in our streets.”

The celebrity doctor and former “Loveline” host says his level of concern has been mounting for some time, but seeing Schiff and fellow Democrats completely wrapped up in the impeachment of President Trump pushed him over the edge.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘Oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?’” Pinsky said.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I have to run for that office at least just to get him to start participating in the governance of this region,'” he explained, alluding to Schiff.

Pinsky, a Pasadena resident, contends he would likely run as a Democrat, but describes his personal politics as “very moderate.”

“The fact that I keep thinking about it tells me how profound the problems are; that I feel obliged to maybe turn my life upside down just to get things governed out here,” Pinsky said.

Schiff is a 10-term congressman who won the 2018 election with 78 percent of the vote.



