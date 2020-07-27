Drive-By Shooting Leaves Seven-Year-Old Brain Dead, Baby Wounded

Child removed from life support after being shot along with three others

By Dan Lyman Monday, July 27, 2020

Update: Seven-year-old victim Alana Washington has died from her injuries since this article was written.

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Miami-Dade County, Florida, including a baby and a 7-year-old girl who is now brain dead, officials say.

The young girl was removed from life support on Monday, according to the Miami Herald.

“The girl was shot along with two adults and a 16-month-old boy, who was struck in the thigh and is in stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital,” the Herald reports.

“Because of the girl’s grave condition, Miami-Dade homicide detectives are now handling the case and looking for the shooter or shooters.”

A 23-year-old woman, and a young male, 19, also sustained injuries in the shooting, but have been listed in stable condition.

“Just informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade, in which a baby & child where shot, among others. This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable & we as a community cannot become callous to it,” said Alfredo Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest or filing of criminal charges against the perpetrators.

Miami officials are urging members of the local community to aid police in identifying suspects.


