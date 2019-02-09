Driver Killed Attempting to Ram US Border Patrol Officer

The driver of a vehicle allegedly attempting to run down a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officer was shot and killed at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports.

The DeConcini Crossing at Nogales, Arizona, was the scene of the incident at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

“A CBP Officer conducting outbound operations at the port attempted to stop a vehicle before exiting the country,” CBP announced in a press release. “The vehicle fled south, subsequently stopping several yards into Mexico. During this encounter, the officer discharged his firearm.”

Momentum reportedly carried the vehicle across the border into Mexico-controlled territory, where a passenger was apprehended, unharmed, and the driver was transported to hospital.

Local media later reported that the driver was discovered deceased by Mexican authorities.

“Officers of the Mexican equivalent of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly surrounded the truck and discovered the driver dead,” Fox 10 Phoenix reports.

Southbound traffic at the DeConcini Crossing was reportedly rerouted for approximately four hours following the incident.

See our recent report on the U.S. border crisis: “Ranchers Finding Prayer Rugs on Southern Border”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst



There is a plan by the left to allow illegal immigrants into America in order to destabilize the country and eventually allow them to vote.