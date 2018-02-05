The Philadelphia Eagles set themselves apart from the rest of the NFL in more ways than one this season, not only by taking home the Lombardi Trophy, but also by having the largest contingent of openly Christian players and coaches.

Additionally, the Eagles were only one of eight teams to not have any players protest the national anthem by kneeling or sitting, according to a study by Sports Pundit - which may or may not be a result of exemplary team leadership.

At a time when the league is driving fans away in droves due to its embrace of leftist-globalist agendas, and for pandering to disrespectful demonstrations of anti-Americanism - while barring players from displaying memorials to victims of 9-11 or Dallas police officers massacred by a Black Lives Matter activist - the Eagles have quietly moved in a different direction.

In post-game ceremonies after winning the Super Bowl, head coach Doug Peterson gave glory to God and Jesus Christ (4:58 mark below), followed by star tight end Zach Ertz (6:00 mark), followed by game MVP Nick Foles (6:45 mark).

Foles, a journeyman quarterback whose NFL career has been brilliant at times and a struggle at others, spent most of the season as backup to superstar Carson Wentz - also a devout Christian and avid hunter known to moonlight as a preacher in the off-season, and who founded the Audience of One Foundation to “demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need.”

Foles recently revealed that he plans to become a youth pastor and is currently taking online seminary classes at Liberty University’s School of Divinity in preparation for his next calling.

Congratulations to Liberty student @NFoles_9 on an incredible performance tonight and on becoming the first @LibertyU student to quarterback a winning @SuperBowl team! Amazing job by @Eagles ! Great game and a real testament to the character and perseverance of the Eagles team! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 5, 2018

A video released by the Eagles organization in November offers a refreshing look at a band of brothers who have unified in their Christian faith, welcoming many teammates into the fold via Bible studies, fellowship, and even baptisms.

Eagles players call their faith the “binding force” that has gelled their locker room together in a manner that has translated to major on-field success. Cohesion in professional sports, especially when the roster comprises well over 50 personalities, is critical - and hard to come by.

More than one Eagle has shared photos of his baptism as teammates gather ‘round in prayer and celebration, including wide receiver Marcus Johnson, whose baptism took place in a hotel pool in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Eagles had traveled to play the Carolina Panthers.

“First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!” wrote Johnson in a Tweet that has been liked nearly 20,000 times.

First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!

🏾 #WholeHeartedly pic.twitter.com/QtOj2FyRMu — Marcus D. Johnson

(@Mojomdj) October 12, 2017

Tight end Trey Burton serves as team pastor, and has baptized at least five of his teammates.

Chase Daniel, a backup quarterback for the Eagles last season, hosted a weekly Bible study for couples, and told ESPN, "This is by far the most spiritual team I’ve been on."

While last year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons was representative of the 2016 Presidential election for many observers, last night’s contest had the aura of a David versus Goliath showdown - with a corresponding outcome.

This is the first Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles, which is one of the NFL's oldest teams.

