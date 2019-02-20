Egyptian YouTube Star Abandons Islam, Cites ‘Racism, Cruelty’

A popular YouTube content creator from Egypt has announced his exit from Islam, citing “racism and cruelty” fueled by the ideology as driving factors for his decision.

Shady Srour, 24, currently boasts over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers. He recently broadcast his departure from Islam in a viral Facebook post that has garnered over 102,000 comments at the time of this writing.







“I left Islam because of racism and cruelty in the hearts of people who are supposed to believe in god, but in fact, they are a bunch of insincere hypocrites,” Srour wrote in Arabic on Facebook.

Srour also asserts that cyber-bullying by fellow Muslims nearly drove him to suicide last year, saying it pushed him to a high level of “psychological torment as a human being.”

Top comments on the post have garnered up to 46,000 reactions, ranging from sentiments of support to aggressive denunciation.

“Srour is one of YouTube’s top earners in the region,” notes RT. “His case has highlighted a growing trend of Egyptians turning against Islam, many suggesting the religion has played a role in the social chaos plaguing the country.”

In a follow-up video released after his Facebook statement, Srour reportedly explains his belief that those who had harassed him in the past were not “true Muslims” and that Islam was not to blame in those instances.

