Elderly Woman Beaten to Death With Rolling Pin by Illegal – Police

An 81-year-old woman was found deceased after being beaten to death with a rolling pin by her husband’s caretaker, authorities say.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home in Frederick, Maryland, where they discovered the body of the victim, whose name has not been released.

The suspect, Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, initially claimed the woman had been injured falling down stairs, but police say she later admitted to attacking the woman after her fall, striking her in the head repeatedly with the kitchen tool.

“Police said the victim was dead when they arrived and had severe head injuries,” Fox 5 reports. “The next day, police said Vazquez-Mebo told them that after the victim had fallen down the stairs, she appeared seriously injured.”

“Investigators said she went on to confess that she retrieved a rolling pin and hit the woman multiple times in the head.”

Vazquez-Mebo, who is reportedly present the U.S. illegally, was a live-in caretaker for the victim’s husband at the home, authorities say.

The victim reportedly did not reside at the home, but visited frequently.

Vazquez-Mebo has been charged with first and second-degree murder and is being held without bond at Frederick County Detention Center on an ICE detainer, according to Illegal Alien Crime Report.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the crime.



As the Democrat Party’s attempt to steal the 2020 election draws closer and becomes more apparent, Roger Stone believes the time is now for preparatory actions to verify and protect the election outcome.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst