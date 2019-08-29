‘Ethiopian’ Man Arrested in Brutal DC Stabbing

Police have arrested a man who allegedly describes himself as ‘Ethiopian’ on social media in connection with the ‘random’ stabbing of a female dog walker in Washington D.C.

Margery Magill, 27, was discovered lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds and rushed to nearby MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

“I heard a scream and then a ‘Oh no!’ and then another scream,” said a local resident. “Came downstairs and came out with my wife and all we saw was a dog across the street with a leash and no human and we knew something was wrong.”

“We looked down and we found the young lady on the sidewalk in front of our house bleeding.”

Eliyas Aregahegne, 24, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Aregahegne appeared to randomly target Magill and that it was not a robbery or an attempted sexual assault,” NBC reports.

On an Instagram account purportedly belonging to Aregahegne, he describes himself as “Ethiopian.”

View this post on Instagram ’twas a good day #shakespearswag #ethiopianswag #photooftheday A post shared by Eliyas Aregahegne (@thatdudeeli) on Apr 19, 2013 at 7:14pm PDT

Margery Magill was reportedly excited to return to the nation’s capital after living abroad and was walking dogs as part of her part-time job for Rover when she died.

“I’m always up for a challenge and my latest adventure is returning to Washington, D.C. after two years abroad in Istanbul and London,” Magill had written on LinkedIn.

Magill’s sister told News4 her sibling “loved” D.C. and hoped to “build a career” there.

“It’s absolutely tragic. I still can’t wrap my head around it,” Raeann Magill told News4 in a phone interview. “You know, out walking a dog and to be attacked like that. How can anyone even fathom that? I mean, it’s truly tragic and I even think to myself, why her?”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst