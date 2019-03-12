EU Admits Giving Thousands of Prepaid Debit Cards to Migrants

The European Commission (EC) has admitted that some 64,000 migrants have received prepaid debit cards, according to Hungarian Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Zoltán Kovács.

Responding to a public information campaign by the Hungarian government, the EU’s policy body disclosed that millions of euros have been funneled from EU taxpayers to illegal migrants, confirming Infowars’ earlier reports.

In November, 2018, Infowars Europe helped bring to light revelations that migrants were using preloaded MasterCard debit cards bearing insignias of the EU and UN to pay for goods and services along their journeys.

Those assertions were soon reinforced by Austrian intelligence officials in statements provided to Kronen Zeitung.

Subsequently, Budapest demanded clarification on the matter, contending that the program may be facilitating funding for terrorism.

The EC has now responded, revealing that over 57 million euros were distributed through the scheme – just in 2017.

“So far, nearly 64 thousand people have received financial support through the anonymous migrant debit cards,” Secretary Kovács says in a new report. “A whopping 57 million EUR was allocated to this program in 2017 alone, and almost 17 thousand cards were issued between April and September that year.”

“Did you get that? While EU nationals are required to abide by strict regulations to hold bank cards, Brussels doesn’t expect the same from migrants whose identities are often impossible to establish. In fact, the program would seem contrary to EU regulations of all sorts, on issues like the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Also, there is evidence that the project is directly traceable to infamous Hungarian billionaire George Soros.

In Infowars’ original report, we detailed Soros’ likely ties to the scheme upon discovery of a 2017 MasterCard press release publicizing the launch of a partnership program with Soros called “Humanity Ventures,” which aimed to “catalyze and accelerate economic and social development for vulnerable communities around the world, especially refugees and migrants.”

Incredibly, the EC has claimed the program “does not encourage migration.”



Katie Hopkins is currently filming a documentary about the destabilization of Western Europe after decades of globalist policies.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst