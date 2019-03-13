Ex-CBP Chief: Migrants at Border “Skyrocketing”

A “skyrocketing” surge of migrants is arriving at the U.S. border, with many being released into the country due to dysfunctional laws and judicial activism, warns former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan.

Morgan, who served as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under President Obama, dismantled “false narratives” being parroted by mainstream media and Democrat officials to downplay the emergency on the southern frontier.

“Right now, we are facing skyrocketing numbers at the border,” Morgan told Tucker Carlson. “The Border Patrol right now is estimating that if the numbers continue at this pace, we could reach 900,000 or a million apprehensions this year.”

“The difference between the 90s and 2000s are the demographics. In the 2000s, we had a million, but 90 percent of them were removed. This year, we could reach a million — the difference is, because they are family units and children, we will release 65 percent of that million. 650,000 will be released into the interior of the United States. That’s the difference. It’s a crisis.”

When asked how many of the 650,000 would likely be deported, Morgan asserted that asylum laws and activist judges have created pathways and loopholes that could shelter virtually all of them “indefinitely.”

“Right now, after you’ve had due process and you’ve had your hearing, now the court just ruled you can appeal that hearing,” Morgan said. “That’s basically a lower court creating amnesty.”

Morgan also touched on an issue raised by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during Congressional testimony last week – the “recycling” of child migrants exploited to escort adult illegal aliens into the country.

“The kids are being used as pawns,” Morgan said. “We actually have information that kids are being trafficked across and then sent back to Mexico, and they come back across with another adult so they can all enter into the United States.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst