Ex-London Gangbanger: “I Don’t Know How Many People I’ve Stabbed”

A former London gangbanger offered his own confirmation that England’s capital city is rife with violent crime during an interview with the BBC.

Robert Bragg, 26, told Radio 1 Newsbeat that stabbing people was an integral part of his way of life in London prior to serving a six-year prison sentence.

“I started carrying a knife when I was 12 because everyone was doing it at the time,” Bragg said. “To fit in more you had to do certain things so I started to stab people. I didn’t do it because I wanted to be bad.”

“To be honest with you, I’ve stabbed quite a lot of people.”

“If I was to sit here and count I wouldn’t be able to. People remind me, to this day, about people I’ve stabbed that I don’t remember,” Bragg continued. “It’s just one of them things: you wake up, you have your breakfast, you stab someone. It’s mad because we’re not actually thinking about damaging a life.”

Fatal stabbings in England are now at their highest levels since the government began keeping records in 1946.

Some 285 homicides were carried out via knife or sharp object in a single year ending March, 2018 — far outpacing any other type of killing, according to government statistics.

Victims and suspects in stabbing deaths are predominantly young men.

Bragg asserts he has found redemption through church and a search for God.

“I said to myself before I kill myself I’m going to try God and see if God has a plan for my life,” he said. “I went to church one day and I lifted my hands and said: ‘God if you’re real, help me.'”

“I was desperate enough to cry for help.”

