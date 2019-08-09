Ex-NFL Player Says He Asked Trump to Blast Cummings, Baltimore Decay

A former pro football player says he asked President Trump to highlight the decay of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) role in allowing the city to fall apart.

Ex-NFLer and businessman Jack Brewer recently met face-to-face with Trump following a visit to Baltimore which left him shocked and dismayed.

“I had a chance to meet with President Trump, and I told him, ‘Please call out Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.’ I asked him to do that three weeks ago and he did it,” Brewer said during an appearance on Fox Nation’s Deep Dive.

“I’m seeing these kids that don’t have any core, no culture within them. They don’t have anyone teaching them and training them.”

Brewer blasted Cummings for being at the “front and center” of a corrupt political machine which focuses solely on “issues that help them raise money.”

“We look and see all the hype over El Paso — my heart goes out to these people, my heart goes out to Dayton, Ohio,” Brewer said. “But the same weekend, 51 people were shot between Chicago and Baltimore and no one says anything and these are the same lives.”

President Trump went on to oblige Brewer’s request, unleashing a scathing attack on Cummings in a series of statements that caused predictable backlash from leftists and the mainstream media.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump tweeted in late July. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst