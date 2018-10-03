Ex-Official: Abolish ICE Platform Destroys Dems

Former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer Dan Bongino said Democrats are destroying their party by calling for the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Support for the proposal is likely contained to a fringe element of the left, but a shock election upset in New York and a number of highly-publicized protests in favor of open borders has prompted some prominent Democrats to jump on the bandwagon.

.@dbongino: “Calls to abolish ICE… will lead to the abolishment of the Democrat Party.” pic.twitter.com/VFfO3XDPVY — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2018

“Calls to abolish ICE will lead to the abolishment of the Democrat Party,” Bongino said. “This is the gift of Donald Trump… He has this unique ability to provoke a political overreaction by the Democrats.”

Bongino clarified his opinion that Democrats have long favored many of the radical positions being espoused by the likes of Maxine Waters, Elizabeth Warren, and rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but those aims have been masked and advanced more stealthily than they are now.

“This is who the Democrats have been for 20 years, folks – make no mistake,” Bongino asserted. “They’ve been about open borders; they’ve been about high taxes, big government, government-controlled health care. This is who the Democrats are, they’ve just been really good at politically hiding it and making themselves look like a more moderate party.”

“They’re competing with each other for who can have the most fringe, radical position to seem more anti-Trump, and that’s where this outrageous ‘abolish ICE’ position comes from. This will not resonate anywhere outside of the coasts.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) agrees with Bongino’s estimation regarding the overall unpopularity of the ‘abolish ICE’ movement.

When asked if Ocasio-Cortez’s socialist campaign platform is “the future of the Democratic Party,” Duckworth responded, “I think it’s the future of the party in the Bronx, where she is.”

“I think that you can’t win the White House without the Midwest. And I don’t think that you can go too far to the left and still win the Midwest.”

Recent polling conducted by Harvard-Harris found that 73% of swing voters and 59% of Democrats do not think ICE should be disbanded.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst