Ex-Officials Torn Over Trump DHS Pick

President Trump’s selection for the acting head of Department of Homeland Security (DHS), following the departure of ex-chief Kirstjen Nielsen, has triggered dissenting reactions from two former officials with intimate knowledge of the challenges at the southern border.

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Thomas Homan and former Arizona sheriff Paul Babeu, both of whom are known for strong positions on border security, have offered divergent assessments of the appointment of former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan as acting DHS head.

“He knows border issues, and he can hit the ground running,” said Homan. “He knows the border… He will start day one.”

“He will think outside the box,” he continued. “He will put his foot on the gas.”

In contrast, Babeu, who served as sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, until the end of 2016, does not see eye-to-eye with Homan, effectively calling McAleenan a globalist operative in a recent tweet.

“Deep state McAleenan to replace Nielsen at DHS?” Babeu wrote. “McAleenan is known as the architect of Obama’s ‘Catch and Release.’ This is almost unbelievable!”

McAleenan recently held an emergency press conference in El Paso, Texas, to warn that the U.S. immigration system had reached the “breaking point,” amid an unprecedented surge of migrant families seeking to penetrate the border.

“Two weeks ago, I briefed the media and testified in Congress that our immigration system was at the breaking point,” McAleenan said on March 27. “That breaking point has arrived this week at our border.”



Infowars’ Owen Shroyer made a visit to deliver avocados to his local chapter of the Democratic party.