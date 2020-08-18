Famous Home Defense Couple to Appear at GOP Convention

A St. Louis couple who rose to national prominence after defending their iconic home from a Black Lives Matter-linked mob will be making a special appearance at the Republican National Convention next week, according to reports.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were invited by Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff, according to Al Watkins, an attorney representing the husband and wife.

Mr. McCloskey is reportedly scheduled to speak during the online event, and his wife may also deliver remarks, according to Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary for the Trump reelection campaign.

The McCloskeys, both personal injury lawyers, became instant sensations amid the ultra-viral spread of video and photos of them brandishing firearms while staring down a menacing horde of agitators who had stormed their private neighborhood in late June.

“A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives,” Mark McCloskey told KMOV at the time.

“One fellow standing right in front of me pulled out two pistol magazines, clicked them together and said, ‘You’re next.’ That was the first death threat we got that night.”

Both McCloskeys were later hit with felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has since intervened on behalf of the McCloskeys, asking that charges against them be dismissed.



Suburban Americans are showing up to beat down the Antifa myth.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst