Farage: ‘Loophead Socialists’ Like Ocasio-Cortez Help the Cause

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a “loophead socialist” who will only help American conservatives, says Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

“We need more people like her,” he told conservative high schoolers at George Washington University on Monday. “The more loophead socialists, the crazier — the crazier people that they put up for the other party, the better it’s going to be for you guys.”

Middle America isn’t going to buy into socialism, Farage added.

“Don’t worry: The stupider, the more extreme, the crazier your opponents are, the better,” he said.

Farage also advised the students to take the high ground when it comes to dealing with the unhinged.

“However nasty, however beastly, however foul… they are when they attack you, please do your best not to sink to their level,” he continued. “Do you know why?”

“Because not only do we have better arguments than them, I think we’re now better people than them.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who made headlines after defeating a long-term Democratic representative in a New York primary, has raised eyebrows recently after the Washington Free Beacon posted a montage of the former bartender, which the outlet described as “flaky” due to her flip-flopping her political stances after only a few days: