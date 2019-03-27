Farage: UK Headed For Greatest Democratic Betrayal In Nation’s History

Brexit architect Nigel Farage blistered European Parliament in a scathing rebuke of the “betrayal” of Brexit, comparing Prime Minister May’s current deal to the Treaty of Versailles.

Farage slammed the sabotage of Britain’s exit from the European Union, which has dragged on for over two years and has now been extended to at least April 12 – some two weeks past the original March 29 deadline.

“We have in Mrs. May a prime minister who hasn’t got the courage, who hasn’t got the vision to carry out her many repeated promises — namely to take us out of the European Union this Friday, March the 29th,” Farage said. “It is not happening, and we’re witnessing a slow-motion betrayal, perhaps the greatest betrayal of any democratic vote in the history of our nation.”

“The reason, of course, is this withdrawal treaty. And I’ll go back to the First World War: We won the war, but we have the Treaty of Versailles, and this treaty is the modern day equivalent.”

Farage supplemented his speech with a follow-up tweet, writing, “This WA is the modern day equivalent of the Treaty of Versailles, it guarantees future conflict and it is not Brexit. The shame is not on [EU head Brexit negotiator] Michel Barnier but British Prime Minister Theresa May for agreeing to it.”

Many historians, Farage included, believe the Treaty of Versailles laid the groundwork for the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“The consensus is that the treaty of Versailles was too punitive,” Farage is quoted as saying. “It led directly to German hyper-inflation, which in turn led to seven million unemployed, and which in turn led to National Socialism.”

“But I don’t actually think Versailles was the mistake. I believe the real mistake, the anniversary of which we remember today, was the armistice.”



