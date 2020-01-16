Feds Slam De Blasio’s Sanctuary Policies After Woman Found Murdered, Sexually Assaulted

An illegal alien is suspected in a brutal murder and sexual assault of a 92-year-old woman in New York City, prompting federal officials to place blame on Mayor Bill de Blasio and his city’s protection of criminals.

Reeaz Khan, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Guyana, was roaming free despite facing charges stemming from an attack on his own father in late November.

Khan, who allegedly used a broken mug to slice his father during a dispute at their home, was charged with misdemeanor assault, harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon, but “released without bail after being slapped with a temporary order of protection for his dad,” according to the New York Post.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer for Khan, which NYPD allegedly ignored due to the city’s ‘sanctuary’ policies.

Maria Fuertes, 92, was out for a customary evening walk near her home in Queens when she encountered Khan, who is suspected of strangling and sexually assaulting her.

Fuertes was discovered hours later, lying in the street with her clothes pulled above her waist.

Her injuries included a broken spine, rib fractures, internal hemorrhaging, and tears in her vagina, the New York Daily News reports.

Khan initially told investigators he had found Fuertes lying on the ground, but when he tried to help her, he “fell down, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his penis fell near her vagina.”

He later reportedly admitted to killing Fuertes and that he “did lift up her skirt and tried to put his penis inside of her,” according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Grasso.

Khan has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse.

“It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder,” Thomas Decker, a New York field-office director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE, told the Post.

“New York City’s sanctuary policies continue to threaten the safety of all residents of the five boroughs as they repeatedly protect criminal aliens who show little regard for the laws of this nation.”

NYPD claims it never received the detainer for Khan, but ICE says it has a receipt confirming transmission of the request via fax.

“Maria Fuertes’ blood is on Mayor de Blasio’s hands,” a retired Brooklyn detective told the Post. “It was only a matter of time before this would happen.”



