First Georgia Coronavirus Patient Quarantined at State Park

Georgia’s first confirmed coronavirus case has been quarantined in an emergency mobile unit at a state park, officials say.

Seven mobile units for COVID-19 patients have been stationed at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

“The Governor’s Office is able to confirm this evening that the first patient, an individual from Cherokee County who has tested positive for the virus, has now been isolated on the state park grounds in one of the mobile units,” the Kemp’s office explained in a press release.

“The individual was not able to isolate at their primary residence and was not in critical condition requiring any hospital admittance. State public health officials determined that a specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park would be best suited for isolation as the individual is treated by medical professionals.”

Patients quarantined at the site, which is not open to the public, will be monitored 24 hours a day by state law enforcement.

“This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term,” said Homer Bryson, director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“State public health staff will monitor the individual’s progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient.”

Georgia now has six confirmed and 19 presumed cases of coronavirus at the time of this writing.



Prof. Anthony Hall of American Herald Tribune joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the draconian lockdown of society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst

By the way, people who know what’s coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!