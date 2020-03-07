Five Schools In Pennsylvania Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Exposure

Five schools in Pennsylvania have been closed after students and teachers attended a party with an out-of-state visitor who is now confirmed to have coronavirus.

Central Bucks County School District has shut the schools down and ordered a deep clean of all facilities.

County officials “found out late Thursday night someone from out of state, who is now known to have coronavirus, went to a party at a home within the district,” WFMZ reports, citing a Bucks County spokesperson.

“Multiple children and staff, who attend the five closed schools, were at the party, officials said.”

No one at the party knew the attendee had contracted COVID-19, including the infected, according to officials.

County officials say they consulted with state and local health authorities and determined to close the schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

Two elementary schools, two middle schools, and a high school have been shut down.

Bucks County Department of Health says it is working to track down anyone who attended the party and monitoring their health and potential symptoms.

Pennsylvania has announced its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, one in Wayne County and another in Delaware County.

The infected individual from Wayne County “recently traveled to a country where COVID-19 is present,” and the Delaware County resident “recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present,” according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.



