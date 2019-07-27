Flashback: Bernie Sanders Compares Baltimore To “Third World Country”

The left is calling President Trump racist again, this time over a tweet he made Saturday criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings for letting Baltimore devolve into a “rat and rodent infested mess” under his watch.

Democrats and MSM outlets like CNN claimed that when Trump means “infestation,” he’s really talking “about black and brown people.”

President Trump tweeted that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district is a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” It’s @VictorBlackwell’s home district. “When he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people,” Blackwell says. pic.twitter.com/VeCIIvQ4SJ — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2019

But the left’s beloved 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders likened Baltimore to a “third world country” after visiting the city in 2015.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Sanders told reporters.

“You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

But did Democrats condemn Sanders’ remarks as racist back then?

Of course not.

The fact is, the Democrats’ only weapon in their arsenal is crying “RACISM” at any opportunity and issue they can shoehorn it into as part of their identity politics crusade.

Democrat controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.