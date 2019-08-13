Fmr. Trump Aide Claims “Loser” Scaramucci “Terrorized” Young Staffers

A former top White House aide says Anthony Scaramucci “terrorized” young staffers during his brief stint as communications director in the Trump administration.

Mercedes Schlap, who served as President Trump’s director of strategic communications for nearly two years before joining the Trump 2020 campaign team, blasted ‘The Mooch’ during an interview addressing his recent attacks on the president.

“Anthony Scaramucci is all about Anthony Scaramucci, and you can ask the young staffers in the communications office that literally were terrorized by Anthony Scaramucci, where he only survived 11 days in that job,” told Fox News’ Martha MacAllum. “You ask those staffers and they always say that was the worst time to work in the communications job, which was under the reign of Anthony Scaramucci.”

“Anthony was too weak and too much of a loser to survive the stresses of the White House.”

Pressed by MacAllum to elaborate on her allegations, Schlap responded, “He would intimidate the young communications staffers. He would go in there saying, ‘Who’s going to be fired next?’”

“It was a complete terrorizing of this young communications staff who were trying to do good work for the president.”

Scaramucci and Trump have been engaged in a fiery war of words since the The Mooch began criticizing the president heavily in recent television interviews.

Scaramucci has now renounced his support of President Trump, telling CNN it may be time to “consider a change at the top of the [2020] ticket.”

“We are now in the early episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process,” Scaramucci told Axios. “A couple more weeks like this and ‘country over party’ is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst