Food Truck Issues Multiple Apologies After Serving ICE Facility

Owners of a food truck have issued multiple apologies following backlash from open borders activists after they served lunch to employees at a federal detention facility in New York.

Lloyd’s Taco Trucks issued an initial apology after being attacked for sending a truck to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility for the Department of Homeland Security in Batavia, NY.



The company quickly announced it would donate all proceeds from the lunch service to ‘Justice For Migrant Families WNY.’

“Yesterday, we made an honest mistake by serving lunch at the federal detention facility in Batavia. We’re sorry,” Lloyd’s said in a statement.

“We know that words cannot change the past and a donation does not make up for our lapse in judgment. Only time and future actions can show our commitment to being a more thoughtful company.”



Justice For Migrant Families issued an immediate response to Lloyd’s, saying the donation would be used to provide phones and additional food to migrants at the facility.

“While Lloyd’s prides itself on its support of immigrants, this event shows it can still do better,” said Executive Director Jennifer Connor. “It’s not the first time that Lloyd’s has reconsidered business decisions it made, such as partnering with Uber right after they continued service to JFK during the first Muslim ban.”

“Making amends is a good start but for any business that relies on immigrant food and labor, it is important to stand with all immigrants through how values are practiced. In that vein we also invite Lloyd’s management to join us for our next training on immigrant detention.”

However, Lloyd’s came under additional fire for caving so easily.

ICE issued a statement of their own on the matter, revealing that most of the migrants detained at the facility are actually criminal aliens who have committed additional offenses while already in the United States illegally.

“The men and women who work at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility are Detention Officers, Deportation Officers, administrative support staff, Doctors, Nurses, Judges, Attorneys, and maintenance staff,” said ICE Field Office Director Thomas Feeley.

“Each and every one of them is entrusted with the safety, security, and care of the detainees here. Almost 50% of the staff are Veterans. Families are not detained here nor has any child been here.”

“Further, an overwhelming percentage of the detainees detained at this facility are criminal aliens, meaning, they continued to commit more crimes after illegally entering the United States,” he continued. “We are doing our jobs, enforcing the laws passed by Congress. Just like we have for many Presidents. We will not apologize for doing this, not even to a food truck that now chooses to discriminate against us.”

Lloyd’s has since issued a follow-up apology, saying they responded to criticism too quickly.

“Chris and I want to fully and sincerely apologize for our past statement after our truck’s visit to the federal detention facility in Batavia last week,” said company co-founder Pete Cimino at a press conference. “Our statement was hastily made, and we reacted too quickly to criticism we received for that visit.”

“We make tacos, not war.”

Justice For Migrant Families now claims they are not sure if they will receive the donation from Lloyd’s and have not heard from the company since the initial statement.



Dan Lyman: