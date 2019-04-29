France Foils “Extremely Violent” Terror Attack

French police arrested four people suspected of plotting an “extremely violent” attack on security forces, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Three men and a teenage minor had reportedly been working to accumulate weapons for the attack, which would have targeted security personnel.

The minor was already serving a three year probation sentence for attempting to travel to Syria to join ISIS in 2017, and the three men had criminal histories, as well.

“Four people are being held over a plan to carry out an extremely violent terror attack,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters. “We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned.”

France’s domestic intelligence agency, DGSI, says an investigation opened on February 1st led to the apprehensions of “individuals suspected of preparing imminent violent acts, susceptible to target security forces.”

A newly-released study found that Islamists have been responsible for 91 percent of all terrorism-related deaths in Europe since 2000.

“The study, called the Black and White Book of Terrorism in Europe, is a project spearheaded by Spanish MEP and president of the Foundation for Victims of Terrorism, Maité Pagazaurtundua,” reports Paul Joseph Watson. “According to the data gathered, which was reported on by left-leaning French newspaper Le Figaro, 753 people were killed in terror attacks across Europe from 2000 to 2018.”

“91 percent of these victims were killed by Muslim extremists, with just 14 victims being killed by right-wing extremists and 13 by left-wing extremists, as well as one killed by an animal rights extremist.”

Terrorism has been on the rise in France in recent years, with more than 250 people killed since 2015.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst