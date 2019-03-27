Fugitive Armed With Crossbow Flees Australia Via Jet Ski

A fugitive armed with a crossbow was detained by the Australian Border Force (ABF) after trying to flee the continent by a jet ski.

Wanted in Western Australia on drug charges, UK citizen David James Jackson, 57, traveled almost 100 miles through the shark-infested Torres Strait before his capture near Papa New Guinea, his supposed destination.

“If I’m not back by Wednesday, I’m not dead,” read a handwritten note left by Jackson in a Subaru Outback. “But I’m not coming back.”

The operation began Monday after ABF received a tip that a man carrying a crossbow and extra fuel was seen jet skiing from Cape York, sparking a massive joint operation.

“This is a perfect example of local intelligence sharing, community support, ABOC (Australian Border Operations Center) coordination and our maritime capability, all working together to enable a quick and effective multi-agency response to a situation,” said the region’s ABF Commander. “Through our posture in the Torres Strait and working closely with our AFP and QPS (Queensland Police Service) partners, we have the ability to detect a range of border threats, including suspicious movements through the region.”

“Anyone who thinks they can either enter or leave Australia through the region without detection should think again.”

The multi-agency response was further touted as a warning to future interlopers, an AFP spokesperson added.

“This arrest sends a strong message to would-be fugitives – our reach across Australia is second to none and we will use all our contacts and relationships to find you and bring you before a court.”

Despite the seriousness of the affair, AFP’s Facebook account used the capture to reference a catchphrase from DJ Khaled, a popular music artist.







“We’ve learned from DJ Khaled over the years – repetitive catch phrases sell music and jet skis are NOT your friend,” reads AFP’s Facebook. “In the words of DJ Khaled- ‘The key is to make it.’ #BlessUp”



Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how the European Union has officially voted to adopt the Article 13 provision into law which would govern the production and distribution of online content under the presumption of copyright protections, but what this really means is no more creative memes.