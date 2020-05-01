Georgia Issuing Driver’s Licenses Without Road Tests

The state of Georgia is granting operating licenses to new drivers without requiring them to take a road test.

A new executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp stipulates that driver’s licenses will be issued without mandatory testing requirements during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Gov. Kemp’s order, which will remain in effect until at least May 13, states the following:

“…effective immediately, the provision of Code Section 40-5-27(a) requiring the Department of Driver Services to examine every applicant for a driver’s license with a comprehensive on-the-road driver test is hereby suspended and applicants for a driver’s license shall not be required to complete a comprehensive on-the-road driving test, provided all other requirements outlined in Code Section 40-5-27 are met.”

Prospective drivers must provide a written statement testifying they have completed 40 hours of supervised motor vehicle operation.

Parents and guardians are required to sign off on those statements for underage teens.

“I think eliminating a driving test puts people at greater risk,” Georgia resident Jen Hancock told ABC7.

“If we have a stay-at-home order, where do these 16-year-olds need to drive?”

Over 5,000 Georgians typically take the driver’s test in a given week, but due to the state’s coronavirus lockdown protocols, a backup of over 30,000 teens has accumulated.

“What the executive order does, is it allows the teen driver to go to that next phase without having to take that road test because of social distancing problems, obviously, in trying to provide the test,” Department Driver Services Commissioner Spencer Moore told WSBTV.

“Many of them are trained in those settings and they are ready to go,” Moore explained. “We see a very high pass rate. We see more than 80 percent on their first round go.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst