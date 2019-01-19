Gillette Competitor Deletes 2017 Video Attacking ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Gillette’s new commercial attacking ‘toxic masculinity’ has spawned a boycott of the company, prompting competitors at Harry’s grooming company to delete a 2017 video in which they also lectured men about ‘troublesome’ masculine traits and roles.

In the wake Gillette’s decision to effectively condemn a large segment of its customer base as inherently evil, many former customers immediately began seeking alternatives, including Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club.

However, social media users dug up the video released on Twitter and Facebook in November, 2017 – which Harry’s quickly removed.

😆 @Harrys razors just deleted their tweet saying we need to redefine masculinity after people were trashing them for pushing the leftist agenda too. But I saved it. 😆 Was here: https://t.co/6YwJCTmgJJ pic.twitter.com/xX1QZkp6Yh — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 16, 2019

Infowars reported on the ad at the time of its release, including the full caption from the original tweet.

“Today is International Men’s Day. Believe it or not, that’s a thing,” Harry’s wrote. “If 2017 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to rethink what it means to be a man. Now more than ever, being a man demands introspection, humility, and, we believe, optimism. To get to a better tomorrow, we need to take a look at today, and at the misguided stereotypes that got us here in the first place.”

The ad itself highlighted ‘misguided stereotypes’ presented in the form of common phrases one might associate with masculinity, toughness, and traditionalism, such as “Be a man,” “Be a rock,” “Be the bread winner,” and “Boys will be boys.”

After crossing a red line through each ‘toxic’ expression, the final message read, “It’s time for a new definition of masculinity.”

As with many ill-fated attempts by organizations and businesses to mix left-wing politics with advertising, the response was overwhelmingly negative, and despite having nearly 370,000 views on Facebook at the time of our report, the post had generated less than 800 positive reactions, and a mere 310 shares.

Comparatively, Gillette’s ultra-viral commercial has racked up over 20 million views in less than a week on YouTube, boasting a whopping one million ‘thumbs down’ votes versus 548,000 ‘thumbs up’ votes.

In contrast, luxury watchmaker Égard has responded to Gillette with an ad of their own celebrating masculinity which you can watch here.

