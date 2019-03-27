Graham Slams Reporter Who Asked If Supporting Trump Poses “Conflict of Interest”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blasted a reporter’s “absurd” question regarding his support for President Trump amid the Russian collusion investigation and its fallout.

During a press conference on Monday, Graham was asked if his apparent loyalty to the president could be considered inappropriate.

“You brought up Jeff Sessions’s clear conflict of interest, and yet you, I’m told, delivered a rousing speech at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend,” said NBC reporter Geoff Bennett. “Is that kind of public closeness with the president appropriate? Does that not at least give the appearance of a conflict of interest, given your role in chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee?”

“You’ve got to be kidding,” Graham responded. “Did anybody ever ask during the Clinton impeachment that a Democrat was conflicted on speaking out on behalf of the president?”

“I am a elected political official. I am a Republican. I am going all over the country to speak to the Republican Party. I want Trump to win.”

“I’m chairman of the Judiciary Committee; I do my job very responsibly,” Graham continued. “This committee is going to allow Mr. Barr to come forward and tell us, and answer some of the questions you’ve asked. I’m asking him to lay it all out.”

Explaining why he had previously expressed his opinion that the probe would be executed fairly, Graham asserted, “I stood by Mr. Mueller because I believe in the rule of law.”

“There’s politics and there’s the rule of law. So to suggest that if you’re a Republican and that you want Trump to win, somehow you can’t do your job, is absurd.”

Politico reports that Graham “lavished the president with praise” during his address at the private Mar-a-Lago event on Friday night where he was the keynote speaker.

“If Lindsey’s speaking, I want to come down here for two reasons,” President Trump said in remarks following Graham’s speech. “Number 1: He’s a great speaker. And Number 2: I know if I’m here, he’s not going to say anything bad about me.”



Now that the Mueller report has been completed, those that pushed the false narrative of Russian collusion have been exposed.

