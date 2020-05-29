Gun Fired Into GOP Office During ‘MAGA Meetup,’ RNC Says

A gun may have been fired at a GOP office in Arizona, according to party officials.

A small group of GOP volunteers was reportedly convened at the Mohave County Republican Central Committee when a window near the front door of the building abruptly shattered.

“An RNC official told Fox News that at around 7:00 p.m., a group of five GOP volunteers were gathered in the Mohave County Republican Office in BullHead City, Ariz., to host an online ‘MAGA Meet Up’ — an online tool the campaign uses to talk with supporters — when a gunshot shattered a window near the front door,” Fox News reports.

Bullhead City Police say they are currently investigating an aggravated assault and criminal damage incident, but do not believe the destruction was caused by a gun blast.

“On Thursday, May 28, at about 7:20 p.m., police were called for a report of a weapons offense,” a police spokesperson said.

“The investigation revealed that an unknown object penetrated through the window and blinds. At this time, police do not know what caused the damage to the glass window; however, it is NOT believed to be caused by a firearm.”

Multiple eyewitnesses are reportedly military veterans who say it “seemed like a gunshot, based on their experience with weaponry,” calling the impact “extremely loud and quick.”

The RNC official says they have “no reason to doubt” the eyewitness accounts of the event, but they welcome a police investigation.

“Last night, another group of President Donald Trump supporters appeared to be targeted when a gun shot was fired into a clearly-marked local Republican office while they were inside hosting an event,” Trump Victory spokesman Rick Gorka said in a statement to Fox News. “Thankfully no one was hurt.”

“This pattern of violence against our volunteers is sickening.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst