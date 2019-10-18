“Hate Offenses” Against Transgenders to Have Harsher Sentences Than Domestic Burglaries in UK

Convictions for ‘stirring up hatred’ against victims with protected ‘sexual orientations’ will carry a six-month prison sentence under new guidelines in the United Kingdom.

Judges will be obligated to operate within the new framework when it goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

“The instructions, released yesterday by the judge-led Sentencing Council – the statutory body that recommends punishment levels – mean transgender hate offences will receive harsher sentences than domestic burglaries,” the Daily Mail reports.

“The guidelines, which judges and magistrates must follow unless they can show doing so would run against justice, are the first to apply to public order offenses – which include the offense of ‘stirring up hatred based on race, religion or sexual orientation.'”

In some cases, prison sentences of up to six years can be handed down.

“The Council would like to reassure concerned respondents that the guideline is not politically influenced or motivated,” the Sentencing Council claims in the ‘response to consultation’ public release.

In an accompanying press release, Sentencing Council member Justice Julian Goose stated, “Public order is essential for the safe functioning of society and the law seeks to protect the public from behavior which undermines this. These guidelines will ensure that courts have the structure they need to take a consistent approach to sentencing public order offenses.”

In February, a British mother was arrested in front of her infant son and autistic daughter after ‘misgendering’ a transgender activist during an online argument.

“I was then detained for seven hours in a cell with no sanitary products (which I said I needed) before being interviewed then later released under investigation,” Kate Scottow told the Daily Mail. “I was arrested for harassment and malicious communications because I called someone out and misgendered them on Twitter.”



During a television appearance, a New Jersey gender studies professor claimed that Donald Trump’s policies were to blame for black female obesity.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst