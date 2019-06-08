‘He Cares About Nothing’: Veterans Trash NYC Mayor De Blasio For Snubbing Heroes On D-Day

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was widely criticized by WWII veterans after the Democrat skipped all the city’s D-Day commemorative events.

Several veterans in Brooklyn and Queens lambasted the unpopular mayor for not even trying to act like he cares, especially when he’s also running for the U.S. presidency.

“He’s not a good mayor. He’s a terrible mayor. He cares about nothing,” said WWII veteran Norman Senay, of Queens. “He makes out like he cares for the people, but I don’t think he cares for the people. He’s a self-centered mayor.”

Other veterans said de Blasio should have at least recognized the brave men who “saved the world” in WWII.

“He should know what we guys have done. They put our lives on the line. You know? He should recognize them. After all, they saved the world,” added World War II vet Al Goldberg of Brooklyn.

“He is the mayor of one of the largest populated cities in the world and for him not to be here today seems to be a strike against what we stand for in the military,” added Vietnam vet Herbert Sweat of Brooklyn.

De Blasio spokesperson said the New York mayor’s schedule conflicted with several D-Day events.

“The mayor’s team determined they could not make the event work with his schedule. The event was not brought to his attention,” a spokesperson said.

According to local media, de Blasio did manage to attend a dinner honoring Puerto Rican heritage.

“He found time to go to his Park Slope gym and take his dirty linen to the local dry cleaner. The only event on his public schedule was a dinner to honor Puerto Rican heritage,” CBS New York reported Thursday.

De Blasio did release a D-Day tweet thanking veterans for their sacrifice, but it seems to have been too little, too late.

History called them 75 years ago today. They rose to the test with valor and confronted an evil like no other. I keep this photo in my office as a reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices everyday Americans make — and that each of us has the power to change the world. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/P5joqK9fsR — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2019

