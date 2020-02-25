Health Experts Warn US Families to Prepare For Coronavirus Outbreak

Families should be making plans for a likely coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., according to both a top state health official and an infectious diseases expert in Minnesota.

Kris Ehresmann, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division at the Minnesota Department of Health, says a spread of COVID-19 is “very likely” and people should prepare accordingly, MPR News reports.

“Just to make sure that you know you have some basic resources, in terms of foodstuffs and things like that,” Ehresmann said.

“So that if you would have family members get sick and you were unable to go out for a few days, do you have enough basic supplies to kind of keep going?”

Michael Osterholm, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Minnesota, echoed Ehresmann’s sentiments, asserting it should be assumed “the virus will hit hard,” according to MPR News.

“Families need to have plans for how they will stay in contact with each other,” Osterholm said. “Who’s going to take care of Grandma if she gets sick? For single parent families, who’s going to be there when the kids get sick or the or the mom or dad gets sick? That’s the kind of thing right now that is really important that we need to begin to address, and you know we haven’t.”

“We’re sure not trying to project doom and gloom, but we have to be honest so that when people begin to see this unfold that they say, ‘Well, you know, we knew this could happen, and this is what we’re going to do about it.’”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now say a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is effectively inevitable.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” said Nancy Messonnier, a top CDC official, on Tuesday. “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”



Matt Bracken guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to warn the world about the actual dangers of a global pandemic.

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst