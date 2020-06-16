High School Baseball Team Loses First Game After Kneeling For National Anthem

A high school baseball team in Iowa lost their first game of the season after the entire squad took a knee during the National Anthem.

Players from the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders said they hoped to express “solidarity” and show support for “social justice” after their coach suggested they make the political statement before their opening contest of the 2020 campaign.

Video of the gesture shows all players kneeling with interlocked arms as their coaches stand behind them.

Entire Roosevelt baseball team kneels during the national anthem at principal park. pic.twitter.com/0lUbKm3gLG — Mr. SOUNDOFF (@johnsears) June 15, 2020



“Coach brought it up during practice, just with everything going on,” senior Alex Pendergast told the local media. “We talked about it as a team and came to a decision, as players, to take a knee and give more attention to the problem at hand.”

“No disrespect to the flag. It’s simply to bring attention to the issues at hand, and I think we did the right thing.”

Two Des Moines Roosevelt Seniors talk about the decision to kneel as a team during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/GNmG6vxUsP — Mr. SOUNDOFF (@johnsears) June 16, 2020

Senior Jayden Singleton said the team demonstrated it has a “strong core” by unanimously kneeling.

“We wanted to represent all [Des Moines Public Schools],” Singleton said. “We have a lot of diversity, and a lot of people of color. We wanted to show our appreciation for social justice.”

“It’s great to see how people are coming together and can make a change through protesting.”

The young players have been applauded by school staff, including Roosevelt Activities Manager Tracy Johnson, who said, “It made me feel good because our kids are in it together.”

“We want those kids to be able to express themselves, and it was neat for us to see all of our kids do that.”

The Roosevelt Roughriders went on to lose the game to the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, who reportedly did not kneel during the Anthem.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst